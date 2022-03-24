GoNetwork Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. GoNetwork has a market cap of $104,406.02 and $29,335.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,029.53 or 0.99990136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00065856 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022633 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014475 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

