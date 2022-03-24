Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) EVP Sells $95,533.02 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $95,533.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gossamer Bio stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 358,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,831. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth $26,576,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth $11,059,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth $8,197,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,234,000 after buying an additional 629,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 566,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOSS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

