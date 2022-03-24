GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.47). Approximately 80,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 60,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38. The company has a market cap of £38.49 million and a PE ratio of -23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About GRC International Group (LON:GRC)

GRC International Group plc provides a range of products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom and web-based training courses related to the general data protection regulation, privacy by design, risk management, business continuity, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

