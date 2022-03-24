GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.28

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GREE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21.
GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.
