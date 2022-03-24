Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.60 and last traded at C$8.60. 5,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 8,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Green Impact Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$11.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.39 million and a P/E ratio of -52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

