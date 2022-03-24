Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.98

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

