GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Shares Up 13.2%

GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. 7,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.85. The firm has a market cap of C$501.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83.

About GT Gold (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property, which covers an area of approximately 47,500.29 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia.

