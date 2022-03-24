Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

GNTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GNTY opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $429.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,613,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

