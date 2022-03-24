Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.39 Million

Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will report sales of $188.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $163.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $788.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $786.70 million to $792.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $876.49 million, with estimates ranging from $866.00 million to $893.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $67,267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,710,000 after buying an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,049,000 after buying an additional 251,265 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,403,000 after buying an additional 222,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE stock opened at $93.06 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.