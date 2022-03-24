Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $11.03

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $11.55. Guild shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $647.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.28.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Guild by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

