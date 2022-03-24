Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 124.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,669,000 after buying an additional 260,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Public Storage by 144.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,661,000 after acquiring an additional 233,872 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Public Storage by 132.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,587,000 after acquiring an additional 198,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 58.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,300,000 after acquiring an additional 182,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.62.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $368.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $237.51 and a twelve month high of $380.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

