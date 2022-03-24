Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 934,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,767,000 after purchasing an additional 439,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 330,899 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

