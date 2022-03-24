Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.38 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,368 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 155.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 23.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

