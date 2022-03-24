Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 5.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

