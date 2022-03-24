Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $183.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $168.74 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

