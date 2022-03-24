Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $536.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $515.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

