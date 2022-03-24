Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,529 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $447,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 50.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,794 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 80.9% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 34.5% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,628,000 after acquiring an additional 982,438 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

NYSE:INFO opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.06. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

