Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 10,313 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,897,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE opened at $147.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

