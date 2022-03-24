Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 19,258 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,258 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

