Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 35,834 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,834 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Southern by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southern by 62.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Southern by 114.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,602,000 after buying an additional 574,113 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

NYSE SO opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,726. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

