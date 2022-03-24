Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,188 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after buying an additional 736,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,547,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after buying an additional 646,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after buying an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 981,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,501,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $139.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.93. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $132.58 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

