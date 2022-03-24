Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.
GIFI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 64,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (Get Rating)
