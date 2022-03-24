Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

GIFI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 64,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

