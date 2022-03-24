Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Shares Up 1.1%

Gusbourne PLC (OTCMKTS:SLLFF – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.
Gusbourne Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLLFF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gusbourne (SLLFF)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.