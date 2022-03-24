Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) & INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Head to Head Contrast

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Haemonetics alerts:

This table compares Haemonetics and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 2.37% 17.33% 6.78% INVO Bioscience -787.94% -228.66% -105.28%

98.7% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Haemonetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Haemonetics and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 3 5 0 2.63 INVO Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00

Haemonetics currently has a consensus price target of $72.43, suggesting a potential upside of 27.74%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 131.13%. Given INVO Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haemonetics and INVO Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $870.46 million 3.33 $79.47 million $0.43 131.86 INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 29.90 -$8.35 million ($1.26) -2.10

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Haemonetics beats INVO Bioscience on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems. The Blood Center segment provides solutions for donor collection centers’ ability to acquire blood, filter blood, and separate blood components. The Hospital segment includes hemostasis management, cell salvage, and transfusion management services that help decision makers in hospitals optimize blood acquisition, storage, and usage in critical settings. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About INVO Bioscience (Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.