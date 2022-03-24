Handshake (HNS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $360,637.00

Handshake (HNS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $78.75 million and approximately $360,637.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 476,542,677 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

