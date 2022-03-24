HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.05.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.93.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioAtla will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 10,071.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

