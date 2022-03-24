HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NBGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a C$1.40 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NB stock opened at C$1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.16. NioCorp Developments has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.61.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NioCorp Developments will post -0.0297414 earnings per share for the current year.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

