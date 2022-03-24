HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a C$1.40 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NB stock opened at C$1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.16. NioCorp Developments has a twelve month low of C$0.90 and a twelve month high of C$1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.61.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NioCorp Developments will post -0.0297414 earnings per share for the current year.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

