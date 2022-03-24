HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $596,396,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,001. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.94 and its 200-day moving average is $248.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

