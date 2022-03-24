HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.21.

HCA opened at $260.61 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.45.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,719,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $596,396,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

