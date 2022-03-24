HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.21.
NYSE HCA opened at $260.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $272.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.
HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.
In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
