HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.21.

NYSE HCA opened at $260.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $272.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

