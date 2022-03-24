HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $3,069,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.7% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

