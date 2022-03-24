H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director Gary W. Bagley Sells 12,500 Shares

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HEES opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.10. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. CWM LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HEES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.