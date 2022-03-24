Head to Head Comparison: Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) versus Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Urban One has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Urban One and Anghami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One $441.46 million 0.54 $38.35 million $0.70 6.60 Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Urban One has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Profitability

This table compares Urban One and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One 8.69% 16.36% 3.13% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Urban One shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Urban One shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Urban One and Anghami, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Urban One beats Anghami on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban One (Get Rating)

Urban One, Inc. is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One’s operations. The company was founded by Catherine L. Hughes in 1980 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

About Anghami (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

