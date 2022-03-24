Head to Head Review: InfuSystem (INFU) vs. Its Competitors

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) is one of 208 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare InfuSystem to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of InfuSystem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares InfuSystem and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.39% 3.11% 1.50% InfuSystem Competitors -728.38% -76.17% -18.17%

Risk and Volatility

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for InfuSystem and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A InfuSystem Competitors 1139 4408 7891 216 2.53

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 32.31%. Given InfuSystem’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InfuSystem has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InfuSystem and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $102.38 million $1.42 million 154.57 InfuSystem Competitors $1.18 billion $88.47 million 26.82

InfuSystem’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than InfuSystem. InfuSystem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

InfuSystem beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics. The Durable Medical Equipment segment is involved in the rental, sale or leasing of pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps to oncology practices, hospitals, and other clinical settings. The company was founded in August 2005 and headquartered in Rochester Hills, MI.

