HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $816.66 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.210-$1.300 EPS.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.03. 1,081,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,200. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -900.30, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HQY. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HealthEquity by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

