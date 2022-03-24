HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $66.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.56. 5,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,323. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -867.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,807 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $26,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $22,079,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 422,484 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

