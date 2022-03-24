HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. HealthEquity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.210-$1.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.21-1.30 EPS.

HealthEquity stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.03. 1,081,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.30, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

