Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HTLD. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 172,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,796. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 461,732 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth $6,478,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth $4,913,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 245,743 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Express (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.