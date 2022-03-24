HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Frank J. Schwitter Sells 500 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HEICO stock opened at $151.60 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.52 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in HEICO by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 5.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 4.6% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.