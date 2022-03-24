HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,369 shares of company stock worth $2,081,043 in the last 90 days. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of HEICO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after acquiring an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,334,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 1,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEI traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.60. 241,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average is $140.75. HEICO has a 12 month low of $118.52 and a 12 month high of $155.45.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

