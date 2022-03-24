Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.90

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HFEL traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 294 ($3.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £445.02 million and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 293 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 295.61. Henderson Far East Income has a 12-month low of GBX 264.32 ($3.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 341.50 ($4.50).

In other news, insider Nicholas George bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £60,280 ($79,357.56). Also, insider Ronald Gould bought 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £65,632.56 ($86,404.11).

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

