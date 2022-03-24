Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.15 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS.

Shares of HLF traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.06. 37,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,764. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after acquiring an additional 230,591 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 107,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

