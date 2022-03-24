Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.030-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.490 EPS.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.93.

HPE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,533,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,735 shares of company stock worth $5,596,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,985 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,304,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,417,000 after acquiring an additional 733,602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,379,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,613,000 after acquiring an additional 288,431 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 171,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 138,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,389,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

