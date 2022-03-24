Hiblocks Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.71 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $22.71 million and $309,536.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.39 or 0.07046903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,951.42 or 0.99994268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

