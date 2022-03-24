Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.28. 7,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.02. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $229.10 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

