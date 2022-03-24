Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 32.9% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,131. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

