Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 239 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 37,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

NYSE SCHW traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,159,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.67. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,585 shares of company stock valued at $62,330,725 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

