Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 232 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,070,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,902,754. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

