Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Highwoods Properties posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,522,000 after buying an additional 1,004,377 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,020,000 after buying an additional 362,925 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after buying an additional 2,039,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 340,622 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.